Fact sheet: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited
BASE PRICE: $28,595 for LX; $30,495 for Touring; $34,495 for Touring L; $37,895 for Touring L Plus; $42,495 for Limited.
PRICE AS TESTED: $48,280.
TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, seven-passenger minivan.
ENGINE: 3.6-liter, dual overhead cam, Pentastar, 60-degree V-6 with VVT.
MILEAGE: 18 (city), 28 (highway.
TOP SPEED: NA.
LENGTH: 203.8 inches.
WHEELBASE: 121.6 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 4,330 pounds.
BUILT AT: Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
OPTIONS: UConnect theater and sound group (includes 760-watt amplifier, 20 Harman Kardon speakers, seatback video screens, three-channel video remote control) $2,795; advanced safetytec group (includes ParkSense front and rear park assist with stop, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning plus, automatic high beam headlights) $1,995.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $995.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings