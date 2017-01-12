5:59am Thu 12 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

President-elect Donald Trump's lawyer says he 'should not be expected to destroy the company he built'

NEW YORK (AP) " President-elect Donald Trump's lawyer says he 'should not be expected to destroy the company he built'

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 12 Jan 2017 05:59:23 Processing Time: 403ms