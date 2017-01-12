5:16am Thu 12 January
Fire strikes Abu Dhabi national oil company refinery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. says a fire has broken out at a refinery, with no injuries immediately reported.

ADNOC said Wednesday night on Twitter that the fire hit its Takreer Ruwais refinery. That refinery is in the country's far west toward the border with Saudi Arabia, some 280 kilometers (175 miles) west of Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC said some 20 minutes later that the fire had been contained and "there is no immediate danger to the population."

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates, a seven sheikhdom federation on the Arabian Peninsula. The UAE is a major oil producer and a member of OPEC.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

