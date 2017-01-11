10:48pm Wed 11 January
Singapore jails, fines Swiss bank's ex-manager in 1MDB case

SINGAPORE (AP) " A court in Singapore has found a former manager at a private bank guilty of failing to report more than $1.26 billion in suspicious transactions in a case linked to the indebted Malaysian state fund 1 MDB.

The court sentenced Jens Sturzenegger, a Swiss national and former manager at Falcon Private Bank, to 28 weeks in jail and fined him 128,000 Singapore dollars ($89,143) on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to six charges including not disclosing information and lying to investigators.

In October, regulators ordered Falcon Private Bank to close down in Singapore and pay a fine of 4.3 million Singapore dollars ($2.99 million).

Investigators in Singapore, Switzerland, Hong Kong and the U.S. are investigating allegations that people close to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak stole over $1 billion from 1MDB.

