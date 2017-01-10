11:09am Wed 11 January
How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

The major U.S. stock indexes closed unevenly Tuesday, even as the Nasdaq composite closing at another all-time high and extending its winning streak to six days.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged lower, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was unchanged. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday:

The Dow slipped 31.85 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,855.53.

The S&P 500 index was unchanged at 2,268.90.

The Nasdaq added 20 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,551.82.

The Russell 2000 index rose 13.41 points, or 1 percent, to 1,370.90.

For the week:

The Dow is down 108.27 points, or 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 8.08 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 30.76 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell is up 3.62 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 92.93 points, or 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 30.07 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 168.70 points, or 3.1 percent.

The Russell is up 13.77 points, or 1 percent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

