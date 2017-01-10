11:09am Wed 11 January
Williams and Ascena Retail sink while Illumina, Valeant jump

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Yahoo Inc., up 96 cents to $42.30

The company gave more details on its intentions following the planned sale of its internet business to Verizon.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., up $1.05 to $16.40

The Canadian drugmaker said it will sell $2 billion in assets to pay down debt.

lllumina Inc., up $23.50 to $165.04

The genetic analysis company said it launched a new genetic sequencing system called NovaSeq.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., down 60 cents to $5.41

The retailer cut its guidance after its holiday season sales fell at most of its brands, including Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Dressbarn.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., up $6.67 to $113.67

The medical device maker said its fourth-quarter sales will be stronger than it originally expected.

Pacific Continental Corp., up $5.35 to $26.15

The holding company for Pacific Continental Bank is being bought by Columbia Banking System for about $664 million.

Williams Cos., down $3.43 to $28.50

The pipeline company said it will sell 65 million shares of stock for $29 a share.

Alaska Air Group Inc., up $4.53 to $92

The airline, which bought Virgin America in December, reported strong monthly results.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

