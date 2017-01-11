Would you pay $17 million for this car?

Is this the prettiest car ever made? Many describe this red convertible as the most beautiful Ferrari in existence.

The Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder has been one of the most sought-after vehicles for more than half a century, reports the Telegraph.

Made in 1960, the car has been owned by an anonymous Briton for the past 11 years.The car will be sold by Bonhams at its Scottsdale auction in Arizona on January 19.

The vehicle has been fastidiously maintained and recently graced the front cover of a recent edition of the classic car bible Octane.

Ex-Top Gear presenter Chris Evans has owned a black version of the car. He bought the 1961 model for £6 million.

It had previously been owned by actors James Coburn and Steve McQueen.

Prices have continued to soar since Evans bought the Ferrari, and this version is expected to fetch £10 million ($17m) at auction.

The Spyder ticks all the boxes for wealthy motor enthusiasts: it has a winning combination of Pininfarina design, Scaglietti coachwork, a legendary 3-litre V12 engine and a soft-top roof.

It is the same model used by Matthew Broderick in the Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

However, as the real thing is too valuable to be used for stunts, a specially made replica was used to make the film.

- Daily Telegraph UK