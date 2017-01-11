9:07am Wed 11 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending January 8, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Whistler by John Grisham - 9780385541206 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Distant Shores by Kristin Hannah - 9780345459503 - (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Silver Bay by Jojo Moyes - 9780698156357 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

5. Wishful Drinking by Carrie Fisher - 9781439153802 - (Simon & Schuster)

6. Dirty Pleasures by Meghan March - 9781943796991 - (Meghan March LLC)

7. Below the Belt by Stuart Woods - 9780399574184 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Dirty Together by Meghan March - 9781943796908 - (Meghan March LLC)

9. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins - 9780698185395 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Real Good Man by Meghan March - 9781943796700 - (Meghan March LLC)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 11 Jan 2017 09:56:17 Processing Time: 14ms