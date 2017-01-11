Kmart online shopping in New Zealand on its way

Retailer Kmart has revealed its online shopping platform will be available "in coming months".

A revamped website has been launched this year with a detailed catalogue of products available in store.

Customers can't currently purchase the goods online, but prices and specifications are included for the company's "most popular products."

A banner on the site says customers will be able to purchase the products listed online in the coming months.

The retailer first confirmed plans for online shopping were in the works in June last year.

The Australian retailer has previously said it intended on operating 30 stores in New Zealand by 2020 and would be building two to three new premises annually.

- NZ Herald