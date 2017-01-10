11:18pm Tue 10 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Egypt annual urban consumer price inflation highest in years

CAIRO (AP) " Egypt is seeing a dramatic jump in the country's annual urban consumer price inflation, a stark reflection of the heavy toll inflicted by the government's tough economic measures.

The state-run statistics agency says inflation reached a record high of 24.3 percent, the highest since 2008.

Tuesday's statement by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics says food and beverage prices increased in one month by about 5.2 percent, and that costs of health care jumped by nearly 5.6 percent from November.

Egypt floated the pound in November to secure a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. The pound lost about half its value, plunging to around 18 to the dollar, a huge setback in a country heavily dependent on imports ranging from food items to raw materials.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 10 Jan 2017 23:20:33 Processing Time: 19ms