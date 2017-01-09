12:20pm Tue 10 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Parker Beam, master distiller of Kentucky bourbon, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) " Parker Beam, longtime master distiller for Kentucky-based Heaven Hill Distilleries, has died after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 75.

Beam's career as a whiskey maker spanned more than a half century at Bardstown-based Heaven Hill. Beam was responsible for distilling and aging Evan Williams " the world's No. 2-selling bourbon" and other Heaven Hill whiskeys.

As a grandnephew of Jim Beam, Parker Beam was born into a family that traces its whiskey-making roots in Kentucky to 1795, when Jacob Beam set up his first still. Parker's grandfather was Jim Beam's brother.

Parker Beam was among a small fraternity of master distillers who oversaw production at various Kentucky distilleries during bourbon's revival.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 10 Jan 2017 12:21:07 Processing Time: 16ms