11:52am Tue 10 January
Dairy Queen closes Illinois store after owner uses slur

ZION, Ill. (AP) " Dairy Queen has closed one of its Illinois stores and terminated its relationship with the franchise owner after he was accused of using racial slurs in a confrontation with a customer.

A Zion police report says the franchise owner, Jim Crichton, told an officer he called 21-year-old Deianeira Ford of Tinley Park, Illinois, and her children a racial slur and said he's "fed up with black people." According to the report, Ford said Crichton called her and her children the slur after she asked for a refund.

Crichton apologized in a statement issued by American Dairy Queen Corporation. Crichton called his behavior "inexcusable and unacceptable" and said he would "undergo sensitivity training." Crichton didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Zion is about 50 miles north of downtown Chicago.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

