11:39am Tue 10 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New Hampshire lawmaker wants to consider Russian liquor ban

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) " If one New Hampshire lawmaker has his way, it might become difficult to find Russian vodka in the state's liquor stores.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jeff Woodburn on Monday proposed a bill that would establish a bipartisan commission to consider ways the state could respond to what he calls "Russian interference in our democracy."

The legislation suggests the state could suspend or ban the sale of Russia-made liquor at stores operated by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission and require that Old Man on the Mountain bottles contain American liquor, not Russian liquor. The bottles have images of the Old Man of the Mountain, a granite face-like profile that crumbled to the ground nearly 15 years ago.

The bill calls on the commission to reconsider state retirement system investments in Russian companies.

Russia has denied hacking into U.S. systems.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 10 Jan 2017 12:28:28 Processing Time: 13ms