Aimee Shaw
Fast food chain Carl's Jr to close Otahuhu store

Carl's Jr staff members will be offered other employment opportunities. Photo / Stephen Parker
Fast food chain Carl's Jr is closing its Otahuhu store.

The burger chain today told staff it was no longer financially viable to stay open.

Carl's Jr general manager Ian Letele said the company appreciated it was a difficult time for its staff at the South Auckland store.

"We made several attempts to invigorate sales at the site so the store could remain open, but it continued to underperform, so a decision has been made to close the site," Letele said.

Eleven staff members from the outlet will be offered employment opportunities at other Carl's Jr and Restaurant Brands operated stores.

The Otahuhu store was one of the first restaurants in New Zealand, opening its doors in 2013. The company said it does not expect the closure to affect its overall presence in the Auckland market. It operates 12 other stores in the region.

New Zealand's first Carl's Jr opened in July 2011, with Restaurant Brands now operating 19 restaurants throughout the country.

The first two restaurants South Island restaurants opened in Christchurch March and April last year.

The Carl's Jr. brand has restaurants in 38 countries worldwide.

- NZ Herald

