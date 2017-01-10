Building supply shortage resulting in some substandard products

The Auckland housing crisis has hit another snag with a lack of building materials resulting in substitute products that Auckland Council says may not be up to scratch.

As Auckland's construction boom gains momentum, traditional building materials are becoming harder to find with the Council saying some builders are turning to alternative products.

Ian McCormick, general manager of Auckland Council's building control team said inspectors were seeing more substitutions than ever before, but he warned all products needed testing.

"While we recognise builders need to get on with their construction, we can't cut corners on quality, durability and suitability," McCormick said.

"While there are some great new products on the market, the boom has attracted a few cowboys trying to cut corners and some importers trying to bring in cheap, substandard products."

Auckland council manager of inspections Jeff Fahrensohn said he was aware of a number of incidents where non-compliant products had been used, and had to be removed.

In one case, a home owner was forced to replace a new roof after the company could not prove compliance to the Council.

Another case resulted in electric wiring in four homes being removed after being deemed non-compliant - resulting in thousands of dollars of costs for the developer.

Continued below.

Related Content NZ businesses still optimistic as building work buoys mood Housing demand raises log prices What happens when Australia's construction dries up?

McCormick said he was also aware of issues in the pre-cast concrete panel industry which was struggling to keep up with demand.

In 2015, Fletcher Building came under pressure after it was revealed one of its businesses made weak, sub-standard concrete and sent it out to many building sites.

Firth, which is owned by Fletcher Building, was forced to cease production at an Auckland plant due to the issue.

The company said 35 customers were affected, including the country's largest motorway job at the time, Waterview, resulting in part of the ramp, retaining walls, footpaths and crash barriers needing to be fixed.

Despite concerns over shoddy building products, Fahrensohn said the industry wasn't headed for another leaky building type scenario.

"[Our] inspectors have been catching them early and been actively looking at this," Fahrensohn said.

"In the last few years, it's really taken off so the market has been saturated with a lot of other alternative products," he said. "It's just a matter of asking before you use it."

McCormick said while it was great to see innovative new products and competition in the market, cutting corners was only going to result in problems for all involved, saying if a deal looked too good to be true - it probably was.

- NZ Herald