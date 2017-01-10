5:55am Tue 10 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Czech Republic, Slovakia to cooperate on guarding air spaces

PRAGUE (AP) " The Czech Republic has approved a plan for Czech and Slovak air forces to cooperate in protecting air spaces over the two neighboring countries that once formed Czechoslovakia.

The Czech Defense Ministry says the protection both the Czech Republic and Slovakia already receive as NATO members is effective only for military threats.

The ministry said Monday that the new cooperation plan would cover non-military threats such as a terror attack committed with a civilian passenger jet.

Slovakia's government had already approved the deal, which still needs parliamentary and presidential approvals before it would take effect.

The Czechs uses JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, which Slovakia is negotiating with Sweden to acquire. The Slovak military still has Russian MiG-29 jets.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 10 Jan 2017 06:42:32 Processing Time: 16ms