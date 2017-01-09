6:58pm Mon 9 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Demand for LL Bean boot marches on

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) " The holiday season is over but demand for L.L. Bean's famous boot marches on.

The company currently has a backlog of 51,000 orders that it intends to fill in the coming weeks. A company spokeswoman says harsh winter weather and the boot's ongoing popularity are driving demand.

The Maine-based outdoors retailer is taking steps to address ongoing backlogs.

It has leased a larger, 110,000-square-foot building and plans to install a third injection-molding machine to manufacture the rubber soles. It's also hiring more workers.

Annual sales for the boot have grown from fewer than 100,000 a decade ago to more than 600,000 this year. The company expects to top 700,000 next year and 1 million in 2018.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 09 Jan 2017 19:45:33 Processing Time: 19ms