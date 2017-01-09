Wheels to Watch: New Kia sports sedan; SUVS from GM, VW

DETROIT (AP) " From hot-selling SUVs of all sizes to the a redesign for the Toyota Camry, the top-selling car in the U.S., the 2017 North American International Auto Show has a diverse lineup of new vehicles.

The show opens to the public on Saturday, but some products are being unveiled as early as Sunday. Here are some of the buzz-worthy new cars and trucks at the show:

KIA STINGER

Kia Motors heads into new territory with the Stinger sports sedan. Designed in Germany and based on Kia's 2011 GT concept, the Stinger has the elegant looks of a European fastback. Engines are still in development, but Kia says a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder will produce 255 horsepower; an optional 3.3-liter V6 pushes that up to 365 horsepower. Kia is targeting a 0-to-62 mph speed in 5.1 seconds. The Stinger goes on sale in late 2017. Pricing hasn't been announced.

GMC TERRAIN, CHEVROLET TRAVERSE

General Motors went small when it started revamping its aging midsize people-hauling SUVs last year with the GMC Acadia. But it's going bigger with the Acadia's sibling, the Chevy Traverse. The company says Chevrolet buyers want more space, so the Traverse will seat up to eight and have more cargo room.

It comes standard with a new 3.6-liter V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. A 2-liter turbo four is available. There's also a new GMC Terrain small SUV with sleeker looks and smaller engines including 1.5-liter and 2-liter turbocharged four cylinders with nine-speed transmissions. There's also a diesel option.

VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN

Volkswagen stretches out its Tiguan SUV by 11 inches to meet Americans' demand for more space. The 2018 Tiguan also has more cargo space, sliding second-row seats and an optional third row. New safety options include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and a lane departure warning system. Under the hood is an updated 2.0-liter turbrocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 184 horsepower. The bigger Tiguan goes on sale in the U.S. this summer. Europe will offer both short and long versions.