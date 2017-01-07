8:47pm Sat 7 January
Airport shooting raises questions about guns in baggage

DALLAS (AP) " The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida airport used a gun that he had stored in his checked luggage, raising questions about airport security and whether safety officials need to change the current rules.

Authorities say 26-year-old Esteban Santiago retrieved his gun from his bag on the carousel, loaded it in a bathroom of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, then emerged shooting in the baggage-claim area on Friday, killing five people and wounding eight.

Transportation Security Administration rules prohibit guns in carry-on bags, but they allow passengers to ship guns if they are unloaded, put in a hard-sided, locked container that only the owner has the ability to unlock, and placed in a checked bag.

A TSA spokesman declined to comment on whether Friday's shooting would lead to a review of those rules.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

