Mexico rejects "threats" against foreign firms' investments

MEXICO CITY (AP) " The Mexican government says it rejects the use of threats to sway investment by foreign firms.

The Economy Department's Friday statement said it "rejects any attempt to influence companies' investment decisions based on fear or threats."

It did not specify what threats it was mentioning, but was apparently referring to U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump's efforts to persuade companies not to move jobs to Mexico.

This week Ford Motor Co. canceled plans for a new $1.6 billion car plant in Mexico.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax."

Toyota said it did not plan to abandon plans for a plant in the central state of Guanajuato.