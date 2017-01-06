Business Highlights

___

US adds 156K jobs; unemployment rate ticks up to 4.7 pct.

WASHINGTON (AP) " U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in December, capping a year of slower but solid hiring.

Friday's report from the Labor Department portrayed a job market that remains durable 7 years after the recovery from the Great Recession began. Though the unemployment rate rose to 4.7 percent from a nine-year low of 4.6 percent, it did so for an encouraging reason: More people began looking for work. Because not all of them found jobs immediately, more people were counted as unemployed in December.

Hourly pay jumped 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the sharpest increase in more than seven years.

___

Higher wages push stocks to records, but Dow misses 20,000

NEW YORK (AP) " So close! The Dow Jones industrial average missed the 20,000 mark by a fraction of a point Friday as U.S. stock indexes rose after the government said wages jumped in December. Two other major indexes set records.

Stocks wavered between gains and losses in the morning after the December jobs report, which showed less hiring than analysts hoped to see. Bond yields rose sharply, as the continued job gains should encourage the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates.

Indexes turned higher as investors concluded that the rising wages will lead to more spending on technology and consumer goods. Industrial companies rose as investors hoped for greater economic growth.

___

US trade deficit climbs to $45.2 billion in November

WASHINGTON (AP) " The U.S. trade deficit in November rose to the highest level in nine months as imports of oil and other foreign goods increased, while American exports fell for a second month.

The trade deficit jumped 6.8 percent to $45.2 billion, the largest imbalance since February, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Exports edged down 0.2 percent to $122.4 billion, reflecting lower overseas sales of American-made airplanes, autos and farm products. Imports rose 1.1 percent to $231.1 billion, led by a 7.6 percent jump in oil.

___

US factory orders drop 2.4 percent but investment up

WASHINGTON (AP) " Orders to U.S. factories fell for the first time in five months in November, but much of the weakness reflected a swing in the volatile category of commercial aircraft. A key category that tracks business investment spending posted an increase.

Factory orders dropped 2.4 percent after a 2.8 percent rise in October, the Commerce Department reported Friday. It was the first decline since June but the weakness was led by a 73.8 percent plunge in demand for commercial aircraft following a 94.5 percent surge in October.

___

US approves fix for some Volkswagen diesels

DETROIT (AP) " Volkswagen will soon be able to repair some of its diesel cars so they meet U.S. emissions standards.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board said Friday that they have approved a fix for around 67,000 of the 475,000 Volkswagens and Audis with 2-liter diesel engines that were programmed to cheat on U.S. emissions tests.

The German automaker acknowledged the cheating in 2015.

The remedy will fix 2015 models of the Volkswagen Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta and Passat as well as the Audi A3.

___

Jamie Oliver to shut 6 UK restaurants in tough Brexit market

LONDON (AP) " Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is shutting six of his 42 Jamie's Italian restaurants in Britain amid tough trading conditions and a lower pound following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group said Friday that five restaurants in England and one in Scotland would close in the first quarter of 2017.

The company has been stung by the slide in the pound, which has increased the cost of buying ingredients from Italy.

Despite the pressure on prices triggered by the pound's fall, Britain's economy has outperformed many economists' expectations since the June vote.

___

Wal-Mart names John Furner as Sam's Club next CEO

NEW YORK (AP) " Wal-Mart says it named John Furner as CEO of its Sam's Club stores to replace Rosalind Brewer, who is retiring next month.

Furner, who is 42, will head the membership-only warehouse chain next month. Furner has been Sam's Club's chief merchandising officer since October 2015. Wal-Mart says he first joined the company as an hourly store associate in 1993.

Brewer will leave her position February 1. The 54-year-old has been CEO of Sam's Club for five years and has had a variety of executive roles since joining the company about 11 years ago.

___

SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) " Tilikum the orca has died after more than two decades at SeaWorld Orlando, where he gained notoriety for killing a trainer in 2010 and was later profiled in a documentary that helped sway popular opinion against keeping killer whales in captivity.

Sea World officials said Friday that Tilikum died but didn't give a cause of death. They said Tilikum had faced serious health issues including a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection. He was estimated to be 36 years old.

The 2010 death of the SeaWorld trainer shocked the public, led to a downturn in SeaWorld's attendance and reshaped its future.

___

The Limited to close all brick-and-mortar shops

WASHINGTON (AP) " More grim news for malls came Friday as apparel retailer The Limited said it will close all its brick-and-mortar stores at the end of this weekend.

The company says it will continue to operate online only after the Jan. 8 closures. A spokesman said the New Albany, Ohio-based chain operated about 250 retail stores in 2016 and that about 4,000 jobs, including seasonal and temporary ones, would be lost.

The announcement comes on the heels of Macy's and Sears announcing store closures and job cuts.

___

APNewsBreak: L.L. Bean heiress in trouble over pro-Trump PAC

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) " The Federal Election Commission told L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean that she made excessive contributions to a political action committee she created to support Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

According to a Wednesday letter obtained by The Associated Press, federal regulators say Bean's Making America Great Again LLC was limited to individual contributions of $5,000 in a single year" and Bean contributed $60,000. The group spent $66,862 supporting Trump.

The FEC letter says the group could face punitive action or an audit if it doesn't respond.

___

Starbucks to stop selling alcohol at more than 400 US stores

NEW YORK (AP) " Starbucks will stop selling beer and wine at hundreds of U.S. stores next week as it ends its "evenings" program.

The coffee chain says the "Starbucks Evenings" program in 439 company-owned stores in the U.S. will end Jan. 10. It said the program may continue in some of the nine licensed stores where it is offered, or overseas. The program, first tested in 2010, was later expanded as a way to drive sales beyond the morning rush.

___

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.51 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 19,963.80. The S&P 500 rose 7.98 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,276.98. The Nasdaq composite jumped 33.12 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,521.06.

U.S. crude oil rose 23 cents to close at $53.99 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, added 21 cents to close at $57.10 a barrel in London.

In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline slipped less than 1 cent to $1.63 a gallon. Heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.70 a gallon. Natural gas rose 1 cent to $3.29 per 1,000 cubic feet.