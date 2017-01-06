10:43am Sat 7 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Happy hour at home? Keurig, AB InBev to build booze maker

NEW YORK (AP) " Keurig, the maker of single-cup coffee machines, says it is teaming up with beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev to build an at-home booze maker.

The companies said Friday that they hope to create a product that could whip up beer, cocktails and spirits.

AB InBev, based in Belgium, makes Budweiser, Stella Artois and other beers.

Waterbury, Vermont-based Keurig Green Mountain tried to grow beyond coffee makers before, but its Keurig Kold at-home soda makers sold poorly and were discontinued in June after less than a year on the market. Keurig says it will use technology from the Kold machine to develop the alcohol maker with AB InBev.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 07 Jan 2017 11:30:29 Processing Time: 24ms