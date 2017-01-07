9:34am Sat 7 January
A decade of US job gains and losses, at a glance

U.S. employers added nearly 4.9 million jobs over the past two years " a robust average of roughly 204,000 jobs a month.

In the government's latest jobs report, the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.7 percent in December from a nine-year low of 4.6 percent. It was the final snapshot of the economy President Barack Obama will leave to President-elect Donald Trump.

When Obama took office in January 2009, the country was in the midst of a deep recession and shed more than 5 million jobs during his first year as president. The job losses turned into gains in 2009. All told, employers added 11.2 million jobs over Obama's two four-year terms.

Here are the job gains or losses during each of the past 10 years, along with the average monthly changes:

