The Latest at CES: Tap or stroke a band to relieve stress

LAS VEGAS (AP) " The Latest on CES gadget show in Las Vegas (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

Everyone's looking for ways to relieve stress. A U.K. company called Doppel says its wearable band can calm you down, amp you up and change your mood through rhythmic pulses on your wrist.

Founder Fotini Markopoulou says your body will respond to the rhythm " just as fast music gets you going and slow music calms you down.

The rhythm you feel can be adjusted by tapping or stroking the band.

Why turn to a wristband to change your mood?

Markopoulou says there aren't many methods that are also natural. She says, "I can have a glass of wine that chills me, but I can't work at the same time."

The band costs about $180 and will debut in the U.S. in the coming months. It's being shown the CES gadget show, which runs through Sunday in Las Vegas.

___

7:15 a.m.

Fashionistas, particularly millennials, like to personalize what they wear.

New backpacks from a startup called Pop-I will let wearers display personal photos right on a built-in digital screen.

Pop-I's president, Vikram Joshi, says that "with a push of a button, you can completely change the look of your backpack to try to match your style or your emotions or feelings."

It can be a photo you just snapped, or something from your photo gallery.

The backpacks are among the products on display at this year's CES gadget show in Las Vegas. They will come out later this year and range from $99 to $399, depending on the size of the screen and the material of the backpack. Leather versions are more expensive than canvass.

Pop-I is looking to expand to other products like clothing.