3:47am Sat 7 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in high-dividend stocks like phone companies and utilities.

Bond prices fell, sending yields higher, after the government reported Friday that employers added jobs at a steady pace last month and the unemployment rate ticked up because more people were looking for work.

Amgen climbed and Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fell after a court moved to block sales of Sanofi and Regeneron's cholesterol drug.

Gap rose after reporting encouraging holiday-season sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,853.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,265. The Nasdaq was flat at 5,487.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.40 percent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 07 Jan 2017 04:38:19 Processing Time: 23ms