2:41am Sat 7 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US trade deficit rose 6.8 percent in November to $45.2 billion, biggest in 9 months

WASHINGTON (AP) " US trade deficit rose 6.8 percent in November to $45.2 billion, biggest in 9 months.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 07 Jan 2017 02:42:56 Processing Time: 36ms