Yahoo deletes Trump tweet that included racist slur

Yahoo Finance says it accidently tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump's plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, "Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here's How Much It'll Cost." But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word "bigger" had an 'n' as its first letter instead of a 'b.'

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology , chalking up the mishap to a spelling error.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Associated Press.

Yahoo's mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

