5:00am Sat 7 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Provided by NZX

  • AIA6.38

    $0.020.31%

  • Open 6.4 High 6.45 Low 6.31 Bid Price 6.38

    Offer Price 6.43 Value 3829963.59 Volume 601108

Current as of 06/01/17 07:39PM NZST
Matthew Theunissen
Matthew Theunissen is a reporter for the Herald on Sunday.

Busiest weekend at Auckland Airport, allow plenty of time

Air Passengers should give themselves plenty of time to catch their flights as Auckland Airport braces for its busiest weekend of the year. Photo / NZME
Air Passengers should give themselves plenty of time to catch their flights as Auckland Airport braces for its busiest weekend of the year. Photo / NZME

Air travellers should give themselves plenty of time to catch their flights today during what is expected to be the busiest weekend of the year, says Auckland Airport.

The airport has been plagued by heavy traffic congestion on the surrounding roading network and difficulties resulting from a major upgrade of the international departures area.

Passengers have complained of long waiting times getting through the airport, one saying bio-security lines recently stretched 100m. Along with workers in the area, numerous passengers have been caught in road traffic gridlock at peak times.

Today is expected to be one of the airport's busiest days of the year and it is advising travellers to give themselves plenty of time.

It urged people to book a car park online well ahead of time; ensure they met luggage requirements before getting to the airport; and complete international departure card before reaching Customs.

The airport last month set up a task force with the NZ Transport Agency to improve travel times and congestion around the airport. The task force has also been reviewing the timing of other planned roading projects to try and improve the performance of the transport network and an airport spokeswoman said it was beginning to have a positive impact.

"We have been busy throughout the holiday period and the work the airport did ... has definitely helped with the congestion issues we were experiencing prior to Christmas and will also help over the coming weeks as people return to work and their normal routines," the spokeswoman said.

The airport is handling some 150 flights a day as inbound tourism and travel by Kiwis booms. Three new airlines are due to begin services during the next two months and current carriers are boosting capacity to meet surging demand.

Up to 30,000 passengers a day have been using Auckland Airport's international terminal this summer, up 15 per cent on last year.

Auckland Airport's advice to passengers on the busiest weekend of the year:
• Ensuring any liquid, aerosol and gel containers in hand luggage are not larger than 100ml, and are all placed in one re-sealable, transparent plastic bag (20cm x 20cm or smaller) and put in an easily accessible location;
• Ask the person who is picking them up to park in The Wait Zone, until they receive a text or phone call saying you are ready for collection; and
• Check the Auckland Airport website and app for the latest flight and travel information.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Matthew Theunissen

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 07 Jan 2017 05:45:59 Processing Time: 10ms