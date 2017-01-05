11:43am Fri 6 January
Online holiday sales rise 11 percent to $91.7 billion

NEW YORK (AP) " Online sales during the recently concluded holiday season rose to $91.7 billion, topping 2015's tally by 11 percent.

That's according to Adobe, which says over $1 billion in sales were generated on 57 of the 61 days between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

Mobile sales " those made on smartphones and tablets " rose 23 percent to $28.43 billion.

Adobe says it measures 80 percent of all online transactions from the top 100 U.S. retailers.

Separately, ComScore says its data shows a 12 percent increase in desktop online holiday sales, to $63.1 billion. Cyber Monday " the Monday after Thanksgiving " ranked as the year's heaviest spending day, with desktop buying exceeding $2 billion for the third straight year.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

