Macy's and Toyota skid; Sears jumps

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Macy's Inc., down $4.98 to $30.86

The department cut its outlook and said it will eliminate 10,000 jobs after disappointing holiday sales.

Toyota Motor Corp., down 75 cents to $120.44

The automaker was the latest target of President-elect Donald Trump's browbeating over its Mexico production plans.

Sears Holdings Corp., up 3 cents to $10.39

The retailer sold its Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker for $900 million and will close 150 more stores.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., up $1.92 to $12.61

The drugmaker said a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer helped patients live longer.

Kohl's Corp., down $9.87 to $42.01

The department store chain cut its outlook after slowing sales in November and December.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., $12.07 to $139.18

The drugmaker said it closed an inquiry into its sales practices and won't restate its earnings.

Amazon Inc., up $23.27 to $780.45

Department stores' struggles gave the online commerce giant a boost.

Resources Connection Inc., down $2.45 to $17.20

The consulting company, which recently climbed to a five-year high, reported a smaller-than-expected profit.

