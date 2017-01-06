Puerto Rico seeks to extend law protecting it from lawsuits

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " Puerto Rico's new governor is asking a federal control board to extend a moratorium that protects the U.S. territory from lawsuits so it can negotiate with creditors seeking to recover millions of dollars they invested in the island's government bonds.

The administration of Ricardo Rossello said Thursday that it's requested the board extend until May 1 a moratorium that expires on Feb. 15. Officials also asked the board to extend by at least 45 days a deadline to turn in a revised fiscal plan that is supposed to be approved by Jan. 31.

The request comes just days after Rossello was sworn in.

Puerto Rico is mired in a decade-long economic crisis and faces nearly $70 billion in public debt that it is seeking to restructure.