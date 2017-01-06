7:15am Fri 6 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Social media less amused by Wendy's Twitter after Pepe tweet

Just days after winning kudos on social media for its witty handling of an internet troll, the Wendy's Twitter account has been the subject of criticism for tweeting what some say is a racist meme.

Wendy's responded to a Twitter user's request for memes Wednesday by tweeting a picture of the cartoon character Pepe the Frog made up to look like the famous Wendy's mascot of a girl with red hair in pigtails. Pepe was initially an internet meme that had no racial overtones, but it has since been appropriated by white supremacists on social media.

Wendy's quickly deleted the post and tweeted that its "community manager was unaware of the recent evolution of the Pepe meme's meaning."

Wendy's was widely praised earlier this week for mocking a Twitter critic of the chain.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 06 Jan 2017 07:20:37 Processing Time: 21ms