3:58am Fri 6 January
Throat drop maker says its banned ad is fun, no menace

LOS ANGELES (AP) " A company that makes throat drops says the commercial it wants to run during NBC's Golden Globes broadcast Sunday is a goof on subliminal ads, but the network isn't buying it.

According to Pine Bros. chief executive Rider McDowell, NBC has rejected the ad as out of bounds.

In a statement, McDowell said the ad clearly parodies a subliminal ad and that the audience is in on the joke.

NBC didn't respond to requests for comment.

Subliminal messaging involves images or words that last just a fraction of a second on the screen and, in theory, might influence a viewer without his or her awareness.

