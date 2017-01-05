Trump's deportation vow spurs California farmers into action

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) " A California farmer says Donald Trump's campaign vow to deport millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally pushed him into buying more equipment, cutting the number of workers he'll need during the next harvest.

Other farmers in the nation's leading agriculture state say they're also taking steps to prepare for the new presidency.

Trump said during his campaign that he'd deport up to 11 million immigrants who are in the country illegally. That has softened to 3 million with criminal records.

Farmer Kevin Herman says he bought $600,000 in new equipment anticipating a worker shortage.

Farmworker Leticia Alfaro says she has proper documentation to be in the country, but others in her San Joaquin Valley community are scared.

Tom Nassif is president of the Western Growers trade association and a Trump adviser. He says farmers shouldn't worry.

Nassif says he believes Trump's focus is on criminals " not harming farmers' vital workforce.