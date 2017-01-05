New tech prevents car door dents

Dented or scratched car doors could become a thing of the past thanks to new technology being developed by Jaguar Land Rover.

The patented system would detect how close the vehicle is to obstacles and automatically stop the door from opening.

The car company said in a statement that sensors around the edge of the door and in the handles would calculate how close the driver is to stationary objects such as other vehicles, walls and posts.

"The system will then tell the driver if there is a risk of impact. The door may even become more difficult to open, helping to lower the chance of damage."

It could potentially include another warning system that would alert pedestrians nearby that a door was about to open.

Last month Jaguar Land Rover revealed it was also developing technology that uses facial recognition and gait analysis to detect when owners of its vehicles approach, allowing the car to open the doors for them.

- NZ Herald