Nielsen's top programs for Dec. 26-Jan. 1

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay vs. Detroit, NBC, 23.82 million.

2. CFP Semifinal Pregame: Washington vs. Alabama, ESPN, 18.92 million.

3. NFL Football: Detroit vs. Dallas, ESPN, 18.61 million.

4. CFP Semifinal: Washington vs. Alabama, ESPN, 18.397 million.

5. CFP Semifinal: Ohio State vs. Clemson, ESPN, 18.396 million.

6. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-kick," NBC, 15.96 million.

7. "College Football Bowl Studio" (Saturday, 6:56 p.m. EST), ESPN, 15.67 million.

8. "College Football Bowl Studio" (Saturday, 6:38 p.m. EST), ESPN, 15.09 million.

9. "Football Night in America," NBC, 11.724 million.

10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.719 million.

11. "New Year's Rockin' Eve"(10 p.m. EST), ABC, 11.56 million.

12. Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida State, ESPN, 11.47 million.

13. "The OT," Fox, 11.25 million.

14. "College Football Bowl Studio" (Saturday, 2:56 p.m. EST), ESPN, 9.79 million.

15. "College Football Bowl Studio" (Saturday, 10:32 p.m. EST), ESPN, 9.78 million.

16. "NCIS," CBS, 9.49 million.

Continued below.

Related Content National MP Todd Barclay wins tense Clutha-Southland selection battle Cartoon: The Bill English Christmas Cake The $400,000 smalltown job that no one wants

17. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 9.23 million.

18. "The Kennedy Center Honors," CBS, 8.62 million.

19. "The Mick," Fox, 8.58 million.

20. "College Football Bowl Studio" (Friday, 7:58 p.m. EST), ESPN, 7.32 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal. ESPN is owned by ESPN Inc.