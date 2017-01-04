11:10pm Wed 4 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Eurozone inflation spikes to annual rate of 1.1 percent in December, highest in more than 3 years

BRUSSELS (AP) " Eurozone inflation spikes to annual rate of 1.1 percent in December, highest in more than 3 years.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 04 Jan 2017 23:10:15 Processing Time: 857ms