Crab boats tied up as strike extends up and down West Coast

SEATTLE (AP) " Dungeness crab could be harder to come by if hundreds of fishing boats remain tied up at docks from California to Washington state amid a dispute between crabbers and seafood processors over the price of the sought-after crustaceans.
The commercial Dungeness crab season along the West Coast opened in waves this year, with crabbers initially getting $3 a pound.
Ken Bates, vice president with the Humboldt Fishermen's Marketing Association, says one of the largest seafood processors dropped the price to $2.75 a pound to local fishermen just before Christmas.
He said Dungeness prices could go lower in following seasons if that lower price holds.
