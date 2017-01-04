9:27pm Wed 4 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Provided by NZX

  • AIR2.2

    $0.0050.23%

  • Open 2.195 High 2.2 Low 2.175 Bid Price 2.185

    Offer Price 2.205 Value 4667196.21 Volume 2123422

Current as of 04/01/17 07:39PM NZST

Air New Zealand receives flying colours for safety

By Joe Gilfillan

The national carrier is the world's second best airline for its safety record. Photo / Mark Mitchell
The national carrier is the world's second best airline for its safety record. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Air New Zealand has scored second in a list of airlines with the best safety record in 2016.

Cathay Pacific retained its spot as the carrier with the best safety record, according to the study by the Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre (JACDEC), carried out for air industry magazine Aero International. The information will be published on January 18 but has been obtained by dpa early.

Air New Zealand is second, Hainan Airlines third and Qatar Airways fourth, according to dpa.

The JACDEC researchers make their calculations based on an airline's record, cross-referenced with the number of accidents and total losses, over the span of 30 years.

By Joe Gilfillan

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 04 Jan 2017 22:14:18 Processing Time: 37ms