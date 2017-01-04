Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks

The following list represents the most viral tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Friday Dec. 23, to Thursday Dec. 29, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.

UNITED STATES

1. George Michael, "Freedom! '90" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

2. Kris Kross Amsterdam, "Are You Sure? (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)" (Parlophone Records)

3. George Michael, "Father Figure - Remastered" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

4. George Michael, "One More Try - Remastered" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

5. George Michael, "Faith - Remastered" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

6. La La Land Cast, "Another Day Of Sun" (Interscope Records)

7. George Michael, "Careless Whisper" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

8. Quad City DJ's, The 69 Boyz and K-Nock, "What You Want For Christmas" (Atlantic Records)

9. Wham!, "Last Christmas" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

10. DJ Katch, "Lights Out (Too Drunk) (feat. Hayley)" (Warner Music Germamy)

UNITED KINGDOM

1. Mykola Dmytrovych Leontovych, "Carol of the Bells" (Sony Music Entertainment)

2. The Everly Pregnant Brothers, "Chip Pan" (EPB)

3. Kris Kross Amsterdam, "Are You Sure? (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)" (Parlophone Records)

4. Bad Lip Reading, "Seagulls! (Stop It Now)" (Bad Lip Reading)

5. Midland, "Final Credits" (Classic Music Company)

6. George Michael, "Faith - Remastered" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

7. George Michael, "Careless Whisper" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

8. Lemmy, "Run Rudolph Run" (Eagle Rock)

9. George Michael, "Father Figure - Remastered" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

10. Robyn Paige, "Righteous" (Spinnup)

GLOBAL

1. MC G15, "Deu Onda" (GR6 Music)

2. agatay Akman, "Gece Glgenin Rahatina Bak" (IYI MUZIK)

3. George Michael, "Freedom! '90" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

4. Kris Kross Amsterdam, "Are You Sure? (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)" (Parlophone Records)

5. George Michael, "Careless Whisper" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

6. Wham!, "Last Christmas" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

7. George Michael, "Faith - Remastered" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

8. La La Land Cast, "Another Day Of Sun" (Interscope Records)

9. George Michael, "Father Figure - Remastered" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

10. George Michael, "Jesus to a Child" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

