The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending January 1, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Wishful Drinking by Carrie Fisher - 9781439153802 - (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Whistler by John Grisham - 9780385541206 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

4. The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher - 9780698188365 (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Wrong Side of Goodbye by Michael Connelly - 9780316225953 - (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Dirty Pleasures by Meghan March - 9781943796991 - (Meghan March LLC)

7. Melt by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

8. Dirty Together by Meghan March - 9781943796908 - (Meghan March LLC)

9. No Man's Land by David Baldacci - 9781455586493 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins - 9780698185395 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

