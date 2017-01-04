Hawaii residents renew push for pesticide regulations

HONOLULU (AP) " Hawaii residents concerned about pesticides are planning a push to strengthen regulation over chemicals they fear harm their health.

The divisive issue has drawn thousands to the Legislature in recent years.

Advocates are backing bills to require companies to fully disclose when and where they're spraying pesticides and to mandate buffer zones around schools and hospitals. Another proposal calls for the state and counties to stop using pesticides containing glyphosate, an herbicide originally brought to market by Monsanto.

A seed industry spokeswoman says the companies take the issue of pesticides seriously. She says they abide by all state and federal regulations and rigorously train employees.