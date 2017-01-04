5:35am Wed 4 January
Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico; to add 700 jobs in Michigan to build electric, autonomous vehicles

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) " Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico; to add 700 jobs in Michigan to build electric, autonomous vehicles.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

