FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) " Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico; to add 700 jobs in Michigan to build electric, autonomous vehicles.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) " Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico; to add 700 jobs in Michigan to build electric, autonomous vehicles.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Jan 2017 06:22:07 Processing Time: 17ms