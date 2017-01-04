4:22am Wed 4 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US factory activity hits 2016 high in December

WASHINGTON (AP) " U.S. manufacturing activity expanded for the fourth straight month in December, as new orders and production jumped in a positive sign for economic growth.

The Institute for Supply Management says its manufacturing index came in at 54.7 last month, up from 53.2 in November and the highest reading of 2016. Anything over 50 signals growth.

U.S. factories are steadily rebounding from a rough patch hit in late 2015 and early 2016. The decline in energy prices caused cutbacks in orders for equipment and pipelines, while a stronger dollar and slower economic growth abroad hurt exports.

The ISM manufacturing index has topped 50 for nine of the last 10 months.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Jan 2017 05:14:00 Processing Time: 80ms