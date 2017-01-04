4:15am Wed 4 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US construction spending up 0.9 percent in November to $1.18 trillion, highest in 10 years

WASHINGTON (AP) " US construction spending up 0.9 percent in November to $1.18 trillion, highest in 10 years.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Jan 2017 05:08:46 Processing Time: 14ms