British EU envoy departs ahead of Brexit negotiations

BRUSSELS (AP) " The British envoy to the European Union has resigned at the start of a hectic year and only months before the negotiations for Britain to leave the EU are due to start.

Two British sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the departure was not yet announced officially said Tuesday Ivan Rogers had decided to leave ahead of the triggering of the exit talks so a "fresh person" could take on the task.

Rogers was named to the Brussels post in November 2013 and was awarded a knighthood in 2016 for services including to European policy.

British preparations for its divorce from the bloc after the June referendum have been anything but smooth and the sudden departure of the top diplomat is set to add to that.

Gregory Katz in London contributed to this report.