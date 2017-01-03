Company car tax perk to return: expert

Small business owners are set to benefit from the expected return of some tax perks for company cars.



Under existing rules, if a company car is also available for personal use, it is subject to the fringe benefits tax.

These regulations assume that all use of such vehicles is personal and therefore even work use of them could be taxed.

But Mike Shaw, director at tax advisory firm OliverShaw, said planned changes would significantly benefit small and medium-sized businesses where the owner's car is used both at work and privately.

"While the halcyon days of tax-free company cars is not returning, [the] law change to take effect from April 1, 2017 will reintroduce some tax perks for company cars," Shaw said.

"For SMEs, there are real benefits in having all private use motor vehicles owned by the business."

Shaw said the benefit would mostly be limited to those that owned the company they were employed by, rather than the average worker.

The law change is going through Parliament, Shaw said, and was expected to be passed later this year.

The shift would provide a system similar to that of non-corporate taxpayers that had vehicles for a mixture of business and private use.

"Basically the application of a log book will determine the deductible portion of the expenditure and no fringe benefits tax will be payable by these closely held companies," Shaw said.

"If there is no log book, most of the expenditure will be non-deductible."

According to Shaw, even when the vehicles were not used for business purposes there were other benefits of it being company owned.

For example, if interest costs were not related to the purchase of a vehicle then all interest remained tax deductible by a company.

In many situations, interest costs could be structured so they were not related to the acquisition, meaning it was all tax deductible.

This resulted in what was effectively an interest deduction for private borrowing, he said.

On top of this, a percentage of the running costs would also become tax deductible should a log book be maintained.

The new rules only apply to new motor vehicles purchased after the start of the 2017-18 financial year or when the vehicle was first-used for business purposes.

Revenue Minister Judith Collins could not be reached for comment on the planned changes.

- NZ Herald