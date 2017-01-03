Mexicans block roads, stations to protest gasoline hikes

MEXICO CITY (AP) " Small groups of protesters are blockading some roads and gasoline stations in Mexico to protest a government price deregulation that sent that sent the price of fuel up by as much as 20 percent over the weekend.

A group of protesters blockaded a privately owned gasoline station on Mexico City's main boulevard on Monday, shouting "the people, united, will never be defeated!"

On a busy highway leading into the capital, another group blocked traffic and held up a banner reading "Enough already!"

The Mexican government said the deregulation had long been planned, but unfortunately coincided with rising world oil prices.

Gasoline supplies have begun stabilizing after some stations were left dry due to what officials described as increased pipeline thefts, panic buying, increased holiday demand and unforeseen shipping delays.