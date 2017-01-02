Commonwealth bank doors left unlocked on New Year's Day

Police have helped to secure a Melbourne Commonwealth Bank discovered apparently unlocked on New Year's Day.

The Hampshire Rd, Sunshine branch was closed for business but somehow wide open as one passing customer observed on Sunday afternoon.

Video of the unusually accessible facility has emerged on social media.

"A woman using an ATM at the Hampshire Rd bank advised that a door to the bank was open. Police attended and waited until someone arrived to secure the bank," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"It's not believed at this time that anything was stolen."

A Commonwalth Bank spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that was an issue at the Sunshine branch today and that police did attend.

"The branch was quickly secured, nothing was taken. We will, of course, look into the matter."

