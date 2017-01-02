Passenger led UA870 flight to be diverted to Auckland

A United Airlines New Year's Day flight bound for San Francisco, which was diverted to Auckland after a passenger failed to listen to crew, is due to take-off again this afternoon.

Flight UA 870 departed Sydney at 01:14pm local time and was near Tonga when it was diverted to Auckland.

It landed approximately six hours later on New Year's Day evening - thousands of kilometres from the US city - and is expected to depart for its original destination at about 3:30 this afternoon.

A United Airlines spokeswoman Erin Benson said the flight was diverted due to a passenger who failed to follow crew instructions.

"Authorities boarded the aircraft when it landed and the passenger was removed from the aircraft."

Benson said all 252 passengers were put up in hotels overnight.

The crew of four pilots and 11 flight attendants had to be given enough time to rest before the plane, a Boeing 787, could take off again today.

She said the airline apologised to all those onboard for the inconvenience.

Benson added the airline would be reviewing the incident - but was unable to give more details into the specific of the passenger's actions at this stage.

- NZ Herald